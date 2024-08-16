Detroit Reparations Task Force launches online survey for public input

Detroit, Michigan - Detroit's Reparations Task Force is seeking public input as it crafts a plan to address generations of racial discrimination and deprivation.

The Detroit Reparations Task Force is inviting Black residents to weigh in on policy proposals intended to address generations of racial injustice. © SETH HERALD / AFP

The task force has invited members of the community to weigh in via an online survey as it prepares its policy recommendations for Black residents.

The questionnaire asks participants to rank a series of potential reparations policies from "Extremely Important" to "Not as Important." The proposals range from direct cash payments to housing and land grants, investments in education, and more.

Voters overwhelmingly authorized the establishment of the task force in November 2021 to create "recommendations for housing and economic development programs that address historical discrimination against the Black community in Detroit." The 13-member body was formed by the city council in February 2023.

Although the task force has faced challenges, including member resignations, the body has continued its mission and is expected to submit its final report and recommendations in March 2025.