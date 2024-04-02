Groundbreaking reparations case for Black veterans may move forward after historic ruling

New Haven, Connecticut - A first-of-its-kind legal case seeking redress for decades of racial discrimination against Black veterans has passed a key hurdle in a critical moment for the US reparations movement.

Conley Monk Jr., plaintiff in a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the US Department of Veterans Affairs, was repeatedly denied his due benefits after serving as a US Marine in Vietnam. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Black Veterans Project

Federal District Court Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Connecticut on Friday ruled that the Monk v. United States lawsuit against the US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) may move forward.

The suit – brought by the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress and former US Marine Conley Monk Jr. – accuses the VA of systematically denying Black vets' their due housing, education, and disability benefits since the adoption of the GI Bill in 1944.

Judge Underhill rejected the federal agency's motion to dismiss, deeming the case may proceed to the discovery phase.

The decision marks a historic moment in the US reparations movement, which is seeing soaring popular support as well as fierce rightwing backlash.

"Monk v. United States is the most important legal case reckoning with the legacy of racial discrimination against Black veterans in our nation's history," Richard Brookshire, CEO and co-founder of the Black Veterans Project, said in a press release.

"The court’s ruling denying VA's motion to dismiss is a historic step toward justice," he continued. "Black Veterans Project stands in solidarity with Mr. Monk and looks forward to working collaboratively to make reparations real in our lifetime."