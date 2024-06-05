Los Angeles County makes moves to develop reparations framework

Los Angeles, California - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to approve a motion created to advance a framework for local reparations .

Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell introduced a successful motion to advance local reparations efforts ahead of Juneteenth. © Screenshot/Facebook/Holly J. Mitchell

The motion, introduced by Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, calls for the development of a formal apology for generations of institutional racism as well as a free admission day on or around Juneteenth to museums and other county attractions.

The measure also requests the county CEO and the director of racial equity for the Anti-Racism, Diversity and Inclusion (ARDI) initiative to review the California Reparations Task Force's final report and policy recommendations, issued last June after two years of research and public engagement.

ARDI would then be tasked with developing, within 120 days, a list of actions each county department can take in the following six months to advance the principles outlined by the California Reparations Task Force.

Within 180 days, the county CEO is expected to deliver a report to the Board of Supervisors with a framework for reparations policies for Black residents, including financial restitution and housing prioritization.

"Four years ago, the county took a bold action, declaring its commitment to being an anti-racist institution and created ARDI," Mitchell told the board on Tuesday. "From my perspective today, we are again called to take yet another important step forward."

As the California state government takes strides toward reparative justice, Mitchell's motion was designed to help LA County make meaningful progress in healing the harms of redlining, housing and workforce discrimination, school segregation, and more.