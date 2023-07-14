Maryland African-American leaders green-light reparations resolution

Annapolis, Maryland - The Caucus of African American Leaders (CAAL) on Tuesday evening voted unanimously to put forward a resolution in Maryland calling for reparations for Black Americans.

The Caucus of African American Leaders is taking steps to advance the cause of reparative justice in Maryland with a new resolution. © MARK WILSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CAAL, a civic organization comprised of Black organizations, elected officials, and activists, has green-lighted efforts to present a reparations resolution before the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, and the State of Maryland.

Forming a committee or commission to develop a reparations plan is the first step toward addressing the ongoing legacy of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and present-day structural racism in the "Free State," proponents say.

In particular, advocates are demanding compensation for discriminatory housing policies and displacement of Black communities in Annapolis during the urban renewal period, in addition to comprehensive policies to address racial disparities across wealth, education, employment, health, and the criminal legal system.

"I'm inspired," Carl Snowden, the convenor of CAAL, told ABC after the successful vote. "This is the time to energize, mobilize, and organize people of good will to make this happen."