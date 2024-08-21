New York reparations commission announces second public meeting
Albany, New York - New York's newly inaugurated reparations commission is due to hold its second public hearing next Tuesday.
The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies will meet at the Empire State Plaza in Albany on August 27 at 1:30 PM.
The meeting will be live-streamed via webcast, with the video available for viewing on the commission's website after the conclusion of the session.
During its first meeting on July 30, the nine-member commission unanimously selected Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, to serve as chair.
Members postponed the nomination of a vice chair, as an immediate agreement could not be reached last month.
The commission is at the very beginning stages of its 18-month journey to track the ongoing harms to Black New Yorkers stemming from enslavement, Jim Crow apartheid, and present-day racist policies.
The body is due to present its final report and policy recommendations to the New York State legislature by the end of 2025.
Cover photo: MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP