New York reparations commission announces second public meeting

Albany, New York - New York's newly inaugurated reparations commission is due to hold its second public hearing next Tuesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (c.) smiles after signing legislation to create a state reparations commission on December 19, 2023. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies will meet at the Empire State Plaza in Albany on August 27 at 1:30 PM.

The meeting will be live-streamed via webcast, with the video available for viewing on the commission's website after the conclusion of the session.

During its first meeting on July 30, the nine-member commission unanimously selected Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, to serve as chair.

Members postponed the nomination of a vice chair, as an immediate agreement could not be reached last month.

The commission is at the very beginning stages of its 18-month journey to track the ongoing harms to Black New Yorkers stemming from enslavement, Jim Crow apartheid, and present-day racist policies.