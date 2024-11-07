New York reparations commission to hold first public hearing in Buffalo

Buffalo, New York - New York State's reparations commission is just days away from its first public hearing, to be held in Buffalo.

The first public hearing of the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies is scheduled to take place in Buffalo. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

The New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies is holding a public hearing on November 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM ET at Buffalo's Elim Christian Fellowship Church.

Community members are invited to share testimony on the harms of enslavement impacting Black people in Buffalo today.

In attendance will be Commission Chair Dr. Seanelle Hawkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Rochester, as well as commission member Timothy Hogues, a native of Buffalo.

The New York reparations commission held its inaugural meeting in July after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation authorizing its establishment at the end of 2023.

The nine-member body is tasked with researching the Empire State's legacy of enslavement and anti-Black racism, and developing policy proposals to address ongoing harms. Commissioners have said that hearing directly from Black New Yorkers will be an integral part of this process.