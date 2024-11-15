Palm Springs City Council approves reparations agreement for Section 14 survivors

Palm Springs, California - The California resort city of Palm Springs has reached a reparations agreement for Black and Latino residents forced out of their homes in the 1960s.

The Section 14 Survivors group hosts a rally at Frances Stevens Park on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024 in Palm Springs, California. © IMAGO / Imagn Image

The Palm Springs City Council on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of the agreement – one day after releasing the tentative details of the plan.

The settlement includes $5.91 million for direct compensation to verified former Section 14 residents and their descendants. The claimants' attorney will be responsible for disbursing the funds.

On top of the legal settlement, the city supports:

$20 million over 10 years for housing programs, with priority access for former Section 14 residents and their descendants

over 10 years for housing programs, with priority access for former Section 14 residents and their descendants $1 million over five years to support small businesses

over five years to support small businesses Cultural initiatives to honor Section 14's legacy, including a Day of Remembrance and the construction of a memorial monument



Section 14 was once a thriving, predominantly Black and Latino working-class neighborhood just east of downtown Palm Springs – until the city decided to displace the residents in order to construct a commercial development. Residents said they received little to no notice before city fire fighters and private companies moved in to bulldoze and burn down their homes, businesses, and livelihoods.

Today, a convention center, hotels, and a casino stand in the place of the once-vibrant community.