Racial wealth gap to persist for centuries without reparations, new report finds

Washington DC - As people around the country commemorate Labor Day, Black Americans are facing a harsh reality: that without reparations , it will take more than 500 years to achieve economic equality.

A participant at the 60th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington calls for reparations for Black Americans. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

A report released last month by the Institute for Policy Studies determined it will take Black households an astounding 513 years to reach income parity with white households, despite significant socioeconomic advancements since the Civil Rights Movement.

When Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech during the 1963 March on Washington, Black Americans had a 51% poverty rate compared to 15% for white Americans.

Nearly six decades years later, one in five Black Americans (20%) lived in poverty in 2021, compared to one in 12 white Americans (8%).

High school attainment among Black Americans has sharply increased from 24.8% in 1962 to 90.1% in 2022, but Black college attainment still remains behind at just 27.6% compared to white college attainment at 37.9%.

Unemployment rates have also dropped significantly over the years, coming in at 5% and 6% since 2018 and before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, the report found it will still take Black Americans centuries to catch up with white Americans – unless direct action is taken to reduce the racial wealth gap, which researchers have calculated to total at least $14 trillion.