Bernie Sanders leads the charge to reintroduce Medicare For All in Congress

Washington DC - Progressive members of Congress on Wednesday reintroduced legislation in the US House and Senate calling for Medicare for All.

Senator Bernie Sanders and Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingle joined forces with more than 120 colleagues to reintroduce Medicare for All in the 118th Congress.

The legislation calls for the expansion of the government's existing Medicare program – typically open only to those 65 and older – to cover all Americans. It would allow everyone to access primary, vision, dental, reproductive, and mental health care; prescription drugs; and other medical services without having to front the costs.

"The American people understand, as I do, that health care is a human right, not a privilege," Sanders said in a statement. "In America, your health and your longevity should not be dependent on your bank account or your stock portfolio."

"After all the lives that we lost to this terrible pandemic, it is clearer now, perhaps more than it has ever been before, that we must act to end the international embarrassment of the United States being the only major country on earth to not guarantee health care to all," the senator added.