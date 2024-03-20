Reparations on the cards in North Carolina's Asheville and Buncombe County after harm audit

Asheville, North Carolina - A final report of the Cease the Harm Audit has been released, bringing North Carolina's City of Asheville and Buncombe County one step closer to reparations for Black residents.

A newly released Cease the Harm Audit reveals the wide-ranging impacts of anti-Black discrimination in Asheville and Buncombe County, North Carolina. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

The report, carried out by the Carter Development Group and presented to the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners on Monday, outlines historic and ongoing harms to Black residents in seven main areas:

Criminal justice

Economic development

Education

Health and wellness

Housing

Equity and inclusion

Internal workforce

The study began in August 2023. As part of the analysis, a team of 12 experts examined government services, policies, and practices between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023.

The purpose was to take a comprehensive account of the ways Black communities continue to suffer due to government actions and to chart a path toward healing.