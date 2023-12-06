San Francisco mayor nixes reparations office in midyear budget cuts

San Francisco, California - San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced $75 million in budget cuts targeting city programs, including the proposed Office of Reparations .

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has axed a proposed Office of Reparations in her midyear budget cuts. © Loren Elliott / AFP

Breed announced the spending reductions in a letter to city department heads on Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The news came just months after the San Francisco African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC) released its final plan to address the city's legacy of enslavement, structural discrimination, and forced displacement.

The nearly-400-page report includes a host of reparatory policy proposals related to economic empowerment, education, health, and public policy, including $5-million direct cash payments to eligible Black residents.

The potential Office of Reparations was intended to direct the implementation of the AARAC's recommendations.

Breed appropriated $4 million for the office over the summer but did not commit to spending the money.