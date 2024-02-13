Wichita City Council to hear proposal to establish local reparations commission

Wichita, Kansas - The Wichita City Council is expected to hear a proposal on Tuesday to form a local reparations commission .

A community activist is reportedly planning to present a proposal before the Wichita City Council to create a local reparations commission for Black residents. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

Kansas Justice Advocate President Mary Dean is reportedly planning to present a proposal for a body tasked with addressing generations of injustice against Black residents, from chattel slavery, through Jim Crow, to present-day discrimination.

If it passes, Wichita would follow in the footsteps of Kansas City and other states and municipalities around the country taking steps to reckon with their legacy of white supremacy.

"Why wouldn’t Wichita join other cities around the country to do the right thing?" Dean told 12 News.



"We need to start hearing our people with the traumas that they have been suffering with, systematic racism, for decades," she added.