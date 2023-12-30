Taliban balk at UN plan for special Afghan envoy amid women's rights crisis

Kabul, Afghanistan - Afghanistan's Taliban authorities on Saturday criticized the UN Security Council 's plan for a special envoy to promote gender and human rights in the country as "unnecessary."

Afghan women and girls take part in a protest in front of the Ministry of Education in Kabul on March 26, 2022, demanding that high schools be reopened for girls. © Ahmad SAHEL ARMAN/AFP

The Taliban government is not officially recognized by any country or world body, and the United Nations refers to the administration as the "Taliban de facto authorities."



Many are torn over engaging with Kabul's rulers in a bid to roll back their controls on women and girls, or freezing them out until they make concessions such as reopening educational opportunities for females.

On Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution calling for the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan to increase engagement with the country and its Taliban leaders.

But foreign ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said a new envoy "is unnecessary as Afghanistan is not a conflict zone and is ruled by a central government that is able to secure its national interests."

In a post on social media site X, he said the Taliban government welcomes "more robust and enhanced engagement" with the UN, but special envoys "have complicated situations further via the imposition of external solutions."

"The approach of the government of Afghanistan will ultimately be guided by the unaltered religious beliefs, cultural values, and national interests of the people of Afghanistan," he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.