US calls for Africa to get two permanent UN Security Council seats

New York, New York - The US called Thursday for two permanent seats on the UN Security Council to be reserved for African nations, alongside a rotating seat for small developing island nations.

The proposals would transform the 15-member top body of the global organization which has been largely unchanged for decades.



However, the new African representatives would not wield veto power over council resolutions, unlike the current permanent members – Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US – said a top US administration official.

"I'm announcing the United States supports three additional changes to the Security Council," said Washington's ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, at the Council on Foreign Relations think-tank.

This would include "creating two permanent seats for Africa," she said.

African nations already have three non-permanent seats on the Security Council, allocated on a rotating basis for two-year terms.

In addition, "the United States supports creating a new elected seat on the Security Council for small island developing states," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Reform of the Security Council, long-stalled because of differences among its permanent members, would need to be ratified unanimously among the five top-tier powers – all nuclear-armed.

A change in membership would first require adoption and ratification by two-thirds of the 193 member states.