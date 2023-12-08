US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets

Baghdad, Iraq - The United States embassy in Baghdad was attacked by two salvos of rockets early Friday, causing no casualties on the embassy compound, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.

Iraqis shout slogans during a demonstration near the suspension bridge leading to Baghdad's Green Zone and the US Embassy in Baghdad on October 18, 2023, protesting a strike on a Gaza hospital which killed hundreds a day earlier. © Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP

Indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias, the statement said, adding they reserve the right to self-defense.



It called on the Iraqi government "to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities."

Security sources and eyewitnesses earlier said rockets targeted the vicinity of the US embassy, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses several embassies and government buildings.

Prime Minister Mohamed al-Sudani, who is also the general commander of the armed forces, ordered security leaders to pursue the perpetrators and condemned the attackers for tampering with Iraq's stability and internal security.

Spokesman Yehia Rasool said al-Sudani vowed that security, government, and executive bodies will continue protecting diplomatic missions.