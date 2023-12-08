US embassy in Baghdad attacked with rockets
Baghdad, Iraq - The United States embassy in Baghdad was attacked by two salvos of rockets early Friday, causing no casualties on the embassy compound, an embassy spokesperson said in a statement.
Indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias, the statement said, adding they reserve the right to self-defense.
It called on the Iraqi government "to do all in its power to protect diplomatic and coalition partner personnel and facilities."
Security sources and eyewitnesses earlier said rockets targeted the vicinity of the US embassy, located in Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses several embassies and government buildings.
Prime Minister Mohamed al-Sudani, who is also the general commander of the armed forces, ordered security leaders to pursue the perpetrators and condemned the attackers for tampering with Iraq's stability and internal security.
Spokesman Yehia Rasool said al-Sudani vowed that security, government, and executive bodies will continue protecting diplomatic missions.
US forces in Iraq and Syria have been under attack since October
Since October, Iraqi pro-Iran militias have intensified their attacks on US military bases in Syria and Iraq as a response to the Israeli military campaign in Gaza. They have also been demanding the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.
This is the first time rockets were fired close to the US embassy.
Al Arabiya television quoted witnesses as saying there were up to 14 rockets fired at the area.
So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since October 17, there have been at least 78 attacks on US bases in both Iraq and Syria, according to the US Department of Defense.
Cover photo: Ahmad AL-RUBAYE / AFP