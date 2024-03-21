Alabama governor signs legislation cracking down on DEI and transgender bathroom use

Montgomery, Alabama - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has signed legislation banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and barring trans people from using bathrooms that correspond to their gender identity.

The passage of Alabama's SB129 brings with it an alarming crackdown on DEI programs in public schools, colleges and universities, and state agencies as well as on the civil liberties of LGBTQ+ residents.

The bill proposes restrictions on what it dubs eight "divisive concepts." These include assigning "fault, blame or bias" to any members of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin.

SB129 also stipulates that higher education institutions must designate restrooms "for use based on biological sex."

The law – set to take effect on October 1 – authorizes state agencies to "discipline or terminate employees or contractors who violate this act."

It would prohibit any university coursework that "advocates for or requires assent to a divisive concept."