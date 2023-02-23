Alabama Republican wants to make AR-15 "National Gun of the United States"

Troy, Alabama - As the country reels from a series of deadly mass shootings, Alabama Congressman Barry Moore has introduced legislation to make the AR-15 the "National Gun of the United States."

Alabama Rep. Barry Moore (c.) appears at a Troy gun shop to announce a bill that would make the AR-15 the "National Gun of the United States." © Screenshot/Twitter/RepBarryMoore

If passed, HR 1095 would "declare an AR-15 style rifle chambered in a .223 Remington round or a 5.56x45mm NATO round to be the National Gun of the United States."

"The anti-Second Amendment group won’t stop until they take away all your firearms," Moore said in a statement after announcing the legislation at a gun shop in Troy, Alabama, according to AL.com. "One rule to remember: any government that would take away one right would take away them all."

"The Second Amendment is as American a right as freedom of speech, religion, and the press," he continued.

"Second Amendment rights are worth protecting and must not be infringed, and we must send a message that we will meet every attack on any of our constitutional rights."