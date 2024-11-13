Alarming bill targeting nonprofits accused of "supporting terrorism" fails in US House!

Washington DC - The US House on Tuesday failed to pass legislation that opponents warned would have given the Trump administration broad powers to target and censor activists and critics.

Activists gather on Capitol Hill in Washington DC to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US and address to Congress in July 2024. © MICHAEL A. MCCOY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

HR 9495, or the Stop Terror-Financing and Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act, was defeated in a 256-145 vote, having failed to gain the necessary two-thirds support for passage.

The legislation would have allowed the Treasury Department to unilaterally revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit it claims is a "terrorist supporting organization" – without evidence or due process.

The bill was widely seen as an attempt to stifle dissent against Israel's genocide in Palestine and the US government's complicity therein.



In September, more than 130 tax-exempt organizations sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposing the bill, warning it "creates the potential for future administrations to weaponize these powers against groups on both ends of the ideological spectrum."

Michigan Representative Rashida Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, posted on Tuesday: "No excuses. Every single one of my Democratic colleagues should be voting against this bill that gives Trump and his incoming administration dictatorial powers to target nonprofit organizations as political enemies without due process."

Nevertheless, 52 Democrats voted in favor of the bill.