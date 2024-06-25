Are Republicans aiming to strike down no-fault divorce?

Ohio Senator JD Vance has expressed his opposition to no-fault divorce as Donald Trump VP speculation mounts. © JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP

Some rightwing lawmakers and members of the religious right are hoping to challenge the nationwide right to seek a divorce without having to prove infidelity, domestic abuse, or another instance of wrongdoing, The Guardian reported.

According to the outlet, Republicans in Louisiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas have discussed restricting or outright barring no-fault divorce, which was first approved by California's Republican Governor Ronald Reagan in 1969.

Ohio Senator JD Vance, who is considered a top VP contender in Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, has also expressed opposition to no-fault divorce, even in cases of domestic violence.

"This is one of the great tricks that I think the sexual revolution pulled on the American populace," Vance said on the campaign trail back in 2021. "Which is the idea that like: 'Well, okay, these marriages were fundamentally, you know, they were maybe even violent, but certainly they were unhappy. And so getting rid of them and making it easier for people to shift spouses like they change their underwear, that’s going to make people happier in the long term."

House Speaker Mike Johnson has also been a long-time advocate for making divorce harder, blaming no-fault separations and expanded access to abortion care for today's "completely amoral society" in a 2016 sermon.