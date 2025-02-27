Attorney John Morgan to launch new political party for people "stuck in the middle"

Orlando, Florida - Prominent Florida trial attorney and former Democratic megadonor John Morgan has announced he is taking steps to form a new political party.

"I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle. Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues… both sides," Morgan wrote on X.

"No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe," he continued in apparent reference to the centrist group No Labels, which did not run a candidate in the 2024 presidential election after wide speculation.

The news came as Morgan has teased a possible gubernatorial run in Florida.

The 68-year-old, who said he has a lawyer drafting paperwork for the new party, did not share more details in his announcement post. When asked in an interview with Politico last December how he would run for governor, he said he would start a new party dubbed the "Capitalist Party."

Morgan has long considered himself an independent voter but has given substantially to past Democratic campaigns. After Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race last summer, Morgan declined to support his replacement, Kamala Harris, saying at the time: "You have to be enthusiastic or hoping for a political appointment to be asking friends for money. I am neither. It's others' turn now."

The personal injury lawyer contributed to previous efforts to legalize medical marijuana and raise the hourly minimum wage in Florida.