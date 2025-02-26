Byron Donalds launches run for Florida governor and gets big boost from Trump

Tallahassee, Florida - Congressman Byron Donalds announced plans to run for Florida Governor in the 2026 election during an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night.

Congressman Byron Donalds has formally announced his candidacy for governor of Florida. © AFP/POOL/Getty Images

Donalds, who has represented Florida's 19th district since 2021, is the first major candidate to formerly jump into the race to replace Ron DeSantis, who has to step down after his second term.

DeSantis' wife Casey is believed to be considering a run for the position of governor, but she is yet to formerly announce her candidacy.

Speaking to Hannity, Donalds praised the outgoing governor and touted himself as being the best person to continue his work.

"I'm here to announce my candidacy as the next governor of the great state of Florida," he told Hannity. "Now is the time to take the mantle and lead our state into the future."

"We have a great governor. Ron DeSantis has done a tremendous job for our state, but now the job is to keep the best state in the country as the best state in the country, so that’s going to be the mission at hand."

With no confirmed competition at this stage, Donalds already after securing the support of President Donald Trump.

On February 20, Trump took to Truth Social to endorse the 46-year-old – who at the time had not formerly announced his candidacy – calling him a "total winner."