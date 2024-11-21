Bill allowing government to attack non-profits with "terrorism" designation passes House
Washington DC - A widely-denounced bill allowing the US Treasury to revoke non-profit status to organizations deemed to be "supporting terrorism" passed a House vote Thursday.
Back on the floor for the second time in two weeks, the legislation described as a "non-profit killer" was voted through 219-184, with 15 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting HR 9495.
The bill empowers the secretary of the Treasury to simply declare a non-profit as a "terrorist supporting organization," withdrawing their tax-exempt status.
Although there are already US laws on the books expressly forbidding support for "terrorism" by non-profits or other organizations, they have provision for due process. In contrast, the HR 4546 requires no explanation or evidence to be given for the designation, essentially giving political appointees total power to decide the fate of these groups.
There was initially broad bipartisan support for the bill, with both parties joining in a crackdown on protesters turning out in solidarity with Palestinians being killed en masse by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.
As recently as last week, 52 Democrats voted for it – just shy of the number needed for its passage under a special supermajority provision. Since then, however, many have reconsidered their stance, partly due to intense pressure from constituents, partly because of concerns that the law would be abused by the incoming Trump administration.
Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig – previously a supporter – said she had "become increasingly concerned that HR 9495 would be used inappropriately by the incoming Administration."
"A dictator's playbook"
In September, more than 130 non-profits sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, warning it "creates the potential for future administrations to weaponize these powers against groups on both ends of the ideological spectrum."
One of the signatories, Amnesty International USA, slammed Thursday's vote.
"This legislation is ripped from a dictator’s playbook and must be voted down," Executive Director Paul O’Brien said. "While it offers a façade of due process, this bill is broad, dangerously vague, and offers no protection against abuse."
Oxfam America called HR 9495 "a direct attack on free speech and the ability of non-profits like Oxfam to continue our crucial work," calling on Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to keep it off the Senate floor.
The bill will now advance to the Senate, where Democrats still have a slim majority for the remaining months of this Congress.
Cover photo: REUTERS