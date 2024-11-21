Bill allowing government to attack non-profits with "terrorism" designation passes House

Washington DC - A widely-denounced bill allowing the US Treasury to revoke non-profit status to organizations deemed to be "supporting terrorism" passed a House vote Thursday.

Back on the floor for the second time in two weeks, the legislation described as a "non-profit killer" was voted through 219-184, with 15 Democrats joining Republicans in supporting HR 9495.

The bill empowers the secretary of the Treasury to simply declare a non-profit as a "terrorist supporting organization," withdrawing their tax-exempt status.

Although there are already US laws on the books expressly forbidding support for "terrorism" by non-profits or other organizations, they have provision for due process. In contrast, the HR 4546 requires no explanation or evidence to be given for the designation, essentially giving political appointees total power to decide the fate of these groups.

There was initially broad bipartisan support for the bill, with both parties joining in a crackdown on protesters turning out in solidarity with Palestinians being killed en masse by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.

As recently as last week, 52 Democrats voted for it – just shy of the number needed for its passage under a special supermajority provision. Since then, however, many have reconsidered their stance, partly due to intense pressure from constituents, partly because of concerns that the law would be abused by the incoming Trump administration.

Minnesota Democrat Angie Craig – previously a supporter – said she had "become increasingly concerned that HR 9495 would be used inappropriately by the incoming Administration."