Boeing chief reports progress to Senate panel after "serious missteps"

New York, New York - The head of Boeing acknowledged to lawmakers Wednesday that it made "serious missteps in recent years" while insisting the aviation giant has chalked up progress in winning back consumer and investor confidence .

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg prepares to testify before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Hearings on production quality issues, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Wednesday. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

On the eve of this hearing before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg sent a message to the company's 160,000 employees saying his testimony would be key to restoring trust in the crisis-plagued manufacturer.

"Boeing made serious missteps in recent years, and it's unacceptable," Ortberg told the panel.

But Ortberg, who was received cordially by the committee, said near the end of the two-hour hearing that the "progress we've made so far looks like we're getting the results we want."

Boeing has suffered for several years from production quality problems, with the latest major incident coming in January of last year when an Alaska Airlines 737 saw a door part fly off in mid-flight.

Prior to that, new Boeing 737 MAX planes were involved in fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019 that together claimed 346 lives.

In January, it reported a loss of $3.9 billion as the company continued to experience a hit from a more than seven-week labor strike that shuttered two major assembly plants.