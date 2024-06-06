Boeing's outgoing CEO to address safety concerns during Senate hearing

Washington DC - Boeing's outgoing CEO Dave Calhoun will testify before a Senate panel later this month to answer questions about safety and production issues at the aircraft manufacturer, the company said Wednesday.

Boeing's outgoing CEO will testify before a Senate panel later this month to answer questions about safety and production issues at the aircraft manufacturer. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The June 18 appearance in front of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations follows an April hearing in which four whistleblowers alleged there were safety problems in the production of three of the four commercial planes currently produced by Boeing – the 737 MAX, the 787 Dreamliner and the 777.

"I look forward to Mr. Calhoun's testimony, which is a necessary step in meaningfully addressing Boeing's failures, regaining public trust, and restoring the company's central role in the American economy and national defense," said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the subcommittee.

In a statement to AFP, Boeing said it welcomed the opportunity to appear in front of the panel "to share the actions we have taken and will continue to take, to strengthen safety and quality and ensure that commercial air travel remains the safest form of transportation."

The company came under intense scrutiny in January in the wake of a near-disastrous Alaska Airlines flight, in which a 737 MAX was forced to make an emergency landing after a fuselage panel blew out in mid-flight.

The incident revived major questions around Boeing's safety practices that had initially arisen following two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, but which had subsided following a lengthy grounding of the 737 MAX.