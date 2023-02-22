Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy joins 2024 presidential race

Washington DC - Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election , and its left many wondering why.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a relatively unknown but successful conservative businessman, has officially announced his candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. © Collage: Lisa Lake/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

If you are unaware of who Ramaswamy is, you're surely not alone.

The new candidate officially filed with the Federal Election Commission on Tuesday, making him the third to jump into the race following former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The mogul recently released a campaign video, touting his race, success in business, and faith in God as reasons to support him.

He even reluctantly admitted that he is in fact a millennial as he was born in 1985, and added, "the sad part is that if I'd been born 20 years later, I think my story would have been impossible."

The presidential hopeful went on to share a handful of platitudes that have become commonplace with GOP candidates, including subjects like "faith, patriotism, hard work, and family."

The businessman's bread and butter appears to be his "anti-woke" stance and advocacy for free speech, positions that he has cultivated over the years.

In the clip, he denounces America's embrace of "one secular religion after another," including "Covid-ism, climate-ism, and gender ideology."

"Today the woke left preys on that vacuum," he said. "They tell you that your race, your gender, and your sexual orientation govern who you are, and what you can achieve in life. If you question that orthodoxy they call you a bigot, a homophobe, a climate denier, a racist ... This is psychological slavery."