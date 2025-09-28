Far-right trolls block Indian H-1B visa holders from US with "clog the toilet" campaign

Washington DC - Vacationing in India, engineer Amrutha Tamanam rushed to return to the US after Donald Trump abruptly announced a $100,000 fee for the visa she holds.

Far-right trolls have launched coordinated efforts to disrupt flight bookings from India to the US, calling their campaign "clog the toilet." © MONEY SHARMA / AFP

As she scrambled to get back to the country she's called home for a decade, racially motivated far-right trolls launched coordinated efforts to disrupt flight bookings from India, calling their campaign "clog the toilet."

The White House would later clarify that the new H-1B fee was a one-time payment not applicable to current holders. But leading US companies had already advised their employees abroad to swiftly return to avoid the fee or risk being stranded overseas.

Tamanam, an Austin-based software engineer, began searching for a flight from the city of Vijayawada, as users on the far-right message board 4chan moved to overwhelm reservation systems, in a bid to block Indian visa holders from booking tickets.

One 4chan thread encouraged users to find India-US flights, "initiate the checkout process" but "don't checkout," thereby clogging the system and preventing the visa holders from reaching the United States before the announcement took effect.

The campaign may have had a direct impact on Tamanam, who encountered repeated crashes on airline websites. The checkout page, which typically allows users a window of a few minutes, timed out much faster.

After multiple attempts, she eventually managed to rebook a one-way ticket to Dallas on Qatar Airways, spending around $2,000 – more than double the cost of her original round-trip fare.

"It was hard for me to book a ticket and I paid a huge fare for the panic travel," Tamanam told AFP.