Zohran Mamdani advocates for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers in surprise All Things Go appearance!

New York, New York - Zohran Mamdani surprised fans at New York's All Things Go music festival, and TAG24 NEWS was live on the scene to catch his passionate promise to protect LGBTQ+ New Yorkers.

Zohran Mamdani surprised fans at New York's All Things Go music festival on Friday when he hit the stage during Lucy Dacus' (r.) headlining set. © Collage: TAG24 / Kelly Christ

On Friday night, the Democratic candidate made a surprise appearance during Lucy Dacus' headlining set, joining the Boygenius alum to continue his electric campaign to be New York City's next mayor.

Mamdani hit the stage to raucous applause before taking a seat next to Dacus and sharing his excitement about attending the festival, which has historically focused on highlighting women and LGBTQ+ artists.

"I feel such love and joy in the crowd this evening, and this is what our city should feel like," he said.

"It should be a city where trans New Yorkers are cherished, a city where our queer neighbors are celebrated, and a city where each and every New Yorker can be the fullest version of themselves."

Mamdani also reiterated his goal of making the city affordable for everyone and encouraged fans to register to vote if they aren't already. All Things Go has partnered with HeadCount to assist attendees looking to do so while attending the three-day festival.

The State Assemblyman holds a commanding lead in the New York mayoral race, with Democrats-turned-Independents Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams trailing in second and third place, respectively.