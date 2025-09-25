Oklahoma superintendent announces Turning Point USA chapter at every state school

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has announced plans to establish Turning Point USA chapters at every public high school in the state.

"I'm excited to announce today that every Oklahoma high school will have a Turning Point USA chapter," Walters said in a video on X on Tuesday.

"For far too long, we have seen radical leftists with the teachers' union dominate classrooms and push woke indoctrination on our kids. They fight parents' rights, they push parents out of the classroom, and they lie to our kids about American history," he claimed.

The announcement came in the wake of the shooting of the far-right group's co-founder Charlie Kirk, which has sparked a wave of repressive actions from the Trump administration down aimed at stifling left-leaning political activity.

Walters told a reporter the state would "go after their accreditation" if a school decided it wouldn't open a chapter of the group.

"They would be in danger of not being a school district if they decided to reject a club that is here to promote civic engagement," he said, adding that "everything would be on the table in that scenario."