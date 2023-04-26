Florida Republicans want to allow citizens to sue over Confederate monuments

Tallahassee, Florida - Republicans in Florida have introduced legislation to enable citizens to sue for damage or removal of historical monuments.

A new bill moving through Florida's state legislature would allow citizens to sue if Confederate monuments or memorials are damaged or removed. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Florida's SB 1096 would make any person or entity that damages or removes a monument or memorial liable for triple the cost of its restoration or repair.

The legislation specifically calls for the protection of any monument that "recounts the military service of any past or present military personnel or the past or present public service of a resident of the geographical area comprising this state or the United States of America."

It also states that agencies may relocate monuments or memorials for construction or transportation projects without being held liable, but they must select a new site of "similar prominence, honor, visibility, and access within the same county or municipality."

While Confederate statues or monuments are not explicitly mentioned in the bill's text, they would be covered under its provisions.

"I think this bill is absolutely a response to the removal of Confederate statues, no question," state Senator Lori Berman, who voted against the bill in Florida's Senate Community Affairs Committee, told Hyperallergic.