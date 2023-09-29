General Mark Milley, top US military officer, retires

Washington DC - General Mark Milley steps down on Friday after a tumultuous term as the top US military officer that saw him face repeated crises at home and abroad.

General Mark Miller steps down on Friday after four years as the United States' top military officer. © Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP

General CQ Brown will replace him, becoming the second Black officer after Colin Powell to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a time when the Pentagon is headed by Lloyd Austin, the country's first Black secretary of defense.



As chairman, "it was one crisis right after another," Milley told AFP last month.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, Donald Trump's refusal to accept his presidential election loss, and nationwide protests against police brutality are just some of the events that defined his four years as the top US officer.

Milley is credited by his supporters with helping protect the country from Trump, but has been the target of intense criticism from the former president and his adherents.

His departure comes at a time when the US military – particularly its leadership – has been under repeated fire from conservative politicians and pundits, especially over the alleged imposition of "woke" policies on the armed forces.