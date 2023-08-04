Tommy Tuberville's abortion standoff leaves top US Army job unfilled

Washington DC - The US Army's chief of staff stepped down Friday, leaving a second military branch without a confirmed leader as a lawmaker stalls the approval of scores of nominations to protest Pentagon efforts to aid abortion access.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has lamented that top Pentagon positions are being left open due to a delay in Senate confirmations of nominees. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More than 300 nominations – including the generals selected as the next heads of the Army and the Marine Corps – are awaiting confirmation by the US Senate, and the number continues to grow.



The Senate can still vote on nominees individually, but the "hold" by Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, means they cannot be quickly approved in groups by unanimous consent.

"Unfortunately, today, for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at a ceremony marking the end of General James McConville's tenure as chief of staff.

"The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military readiness. It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers. And it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children, and loved ones," he said.