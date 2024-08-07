Georgia board makes major election certification rule changes ahead of Trump-Harris showdown

Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia's State Election Board has passed a new rule ahead of the November elections giving county election boards increased authority to significantly delay the certification of vote results.

A "Vote Here" signs directs voters to a precinct during the presidential primary elections in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 12, 2024. © Elijah Nouvelage / AFP

The board voted 3-2 to pass the measure enabling county election officials to make a "reasonable inquiry" before certifying election results. The text does not define the scope or limitations of such an inquiry.

Opponents fear that the new rule may lead to long delays or even refusal to certify results, turning what was essentially a ministerial process into a discretionary one.

Critics worry the process may be weaponized to benefit Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump should he lose in his showdown with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris this November. Georgia is considered one of the top battleground states heading into the high-stakes matchup.

The three members who approved the new measure – Dr. Janice Johnson, Rick Jeffares, and Janelle King – received praise from Trump at an Atlanta rally just days prior to the vote.

The board's only Democrat, Sara Tindall Ghazal, and Chairman John Fervier voted against.

"These are MAGA election certification rules, and they’re in direct conflict with Georgia law, which states in multiple places that local election board officials shall perform their duties – meaning their duties are mandatory, not discretionary," Democratic state Representative Sam Park said in a press conference ahead of the vote.