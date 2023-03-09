Guantánamo Bay prisoner released after 21 years of detention

Guantánamo, Cuba - A prisoner from the Guantánamo Bay detention center has been repatriated to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said on Wednesday, after being imprisoned for almost 21 years without being convicted of a crime.

The Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba now has 31 detainees left, according to the DoD. © MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP

Ghassan Al Sharbi was transferred to his home country after it was assessed that he no longer posed a threat to the national security of the US, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a statement.



The 48-year-old Saudi national's repatriation was "subject to the implementation of a comprehensive set of security measures including monitoring, travel restrictions and continued information sharing," the DoD said.

According to Human Rights Watch, Al Sharbi was detained on March 28, 2002, in Faisalabad, Pakistan. Three months later, he was taken to Guantánamo via "extraordinary rendition."

The Guantánamo Bay detention facility in Cuba now has 31 detainees left, according to the DoD, after it once held nearly 800 people.