Cuomo reportedly makes decision on staying in NYC mayoral race after primary humiliation

New York, New York - Following his shocking defeat in the Democratic primaries, Andrew Cuomo is reportedly planning to stay in the race to become New York City's next mayor as an Independent candidate.

According to ABC News, Cuomo qualified to run on the "Fight and Deliver" ballot line in the general election through an independent nominating petition submitted to the New York City Board of Elections back in May.

Following his humiliating loss to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday, a source close to the campaign told the outlet that Cuomo will now stay in the race, running on the Independent line he qualified for.

He and other candidates that qualified for the line will have until the end of Friday to withdraw from running.

Cuomo's mayoral run comes after he was forced to resign in disgrace from his role as NY state governor in 2021 after facing accusations of sexual harassment from multiple women, as well as corruption.

Despite being seen as the frontrunner for much of the race, and having raised millions in super PAC donations, Cuomo was still defeated in the mayoral primary, racking up only 36.4% of the vote to Mamdani's 43.5%.