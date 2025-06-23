Iran retaliates against US with "mighty" strike on Qatar base

Qatar - On Monday, Iran launched a missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar in retaliation for the recent strike by US forces on Iranian nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump .

According to AP News, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said there were no casualties, as Qatar's air defenses "successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles."

The Ministry released a statement calling the strike "a flagrant violation of Qatar's sovereignty, its airspace, and international law" and demanding "an immediate end to all military activities."

Earlier, Iran had announced the strike on state television, describing it as "a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression."

Afterward, Iranian officials said the strike matched the number of bombs dropped on Saturday by the US in three strikes against nuclear sites located across Iran.

Officials also added that the Al Udeid base was targeted because it was located outside populated areas, signaling their intentions to de-escalate the tense situation.