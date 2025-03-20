High-ranking DOGE official gets cushy job at crumbling USAID

Washington DC - A high-ranking official within Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency ( DOGE ) has been given a top role at USAID, which is in the course of being dismantled.

A staffer at Elon Musk's DOGE may end up with a job at USAID, which he played a role in systematically gutting over recent months. © Collage: AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images & AFP/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

An email obtained by Reuters revealed that Pete Marocco, USAID's deputy administrator-designate, will return to the State Department as the director of foreign assistance.

In the email, Marocco said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would hand over his authority to Jeremy Lewin, who will become Chief Operating Officer and perform the duties required of a USAID deputy administrator.

Lewin is known to be a DOGE staff member after he was identified by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and by a witness in ongoing legal cases against DOGE.

Marocco served in his role at USAID as it was moved to the State Department under Rubio. He oversaw unprecedented funding cuts and tens of thousands of layoffs.

As a result of the Trump administration and DOGE's efforts to gut USAID, thousands of foreign aid projects have been cancelled, and millions of the world's most vulnerable people have been left without food and health assistance.

"It's been my honor to assist Secretary Rubio in his leadership of USAID through some difficult stages to pivot this enterprise away from its abuses of the past," Marocco said in an internal email.