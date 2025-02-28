Trump terminates over 5,800 crucial development programs amid USAID cuts
Washington DC - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been forced to axe major polio, HIV, malaria, and malnutrition projects following President Donald Trump's cuts.
In a wave of emails sent out on Wednesday afternoon, Trump's State Department, under the hand of Marco Rubio, cut USAID spending on thousands of development projects and organizations.
Support for more than 5,800 projects was axed, including refugee camps, tuberculosis clinics, polio vaccinations, and the provision of nutritional aid that keeps countless malnourished babies and children alive.
No real excuse was given for the cuts, with the emails beginning with the simple sentence, "This award is being terminated for convenience and the interest of the US government."
The cuts end a brief-but-stressful period for organizations that rely on USAID, after the Trump administration froze funding for the purpose of a "review," leaving them high and dry for weeks.
Experts are warning that people will soon start to die, as USAID funding is ripped out of medical organizations that provide life-saving vaccinations, treatments, and support.
Malnourished children who rely on foodstuffs manufactured and distributed with USAID money will be particularly vulnerable, as agencies scramble to find new funding opportunities and establish new supply chains.
US soft power in much of the developing world will also take a huge hit, as NGOs and aid suppliers quickly turn to countries like China and Russia to fill the void left behind by USAID.
Trump, Musk, and Rubio leave trail of carnage and death
The New York Times compiled a list of projects that they could confirm have been canceled.
Among them are polio immunization programs, organizations that provide bed nets and malaria tests/treatments, and a life-saving service for severely malnourished children in Yemen.
HIV care and treatment projects have been cut, a project in Uganda that contact traces Ebola victims has been cut, shelters for rape and domestic violence survivors in South Africa have been cut, water for displaced peoples in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been cut.
A project in Nigeria that provided malnutrition treatment to 5.6 million children and 1.7 million women has also been axed.
There are too many cuts to count, and this one alone will put at least 60,000 children under the age of 5 at immediate risk of starvation and death.
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency and members of the Trump administration defend these cuts based on unproven conspiracy theories, such as the one shared by Marjorie Taylor Greene on Wednesday in which she insinuated that USAID "has made it back to Democrat campaigns."
These officials never make reference to the many deaths their cuts may directly cause, however.
"People will die," Dr. Catherine Kyobutungi of the African Population and Health Research Center told the New York Times, "But we will never know, because even the programs to count the dead are cut."
Cover photo: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire