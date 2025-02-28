Trump terminates over 5,800 crucial development programs amid USAID cuts

Washington DC - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has been forced to axe major polio , HIV, malaria, and malnutrition projects following President Donald Trump's cuts.

The Trump administration has cut funding to some of the globe's most crucial medical aid. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In a wave of emails sent out on Wednesday afternoon, Trump's State Department, under the hand of Marco Rubio, cut USAID spending on thousands of development projects and organizations.

Support for more than 5,800 projects was axed, including refugee camps, tuberculosis clinics, polio vaccinations, and the provision of nutritional aid that keeps countless malnourished babies and children alive.

No real excuse was given for the cuts, with the emails beginning with the simple sentence, "This award is being terminated for convenience and the interest of the US government."

The cuts end a brief-but-stressful period for organizations that rely on USAID, after the Trump administration froze funding for the purpose of a "review," leaving them high and dry for weeks.

Experts are warning that people will soon start to die, as USAID funding is ripped out of medical organizations that provide life-saving vaccinations, treatments, and support.

Malnourished children who rely on foodstuffs manufactured and distributed with USAID money will be particularly vulnerable, as agencies scramble to find new funding opportunities and establish new supply chains.

US soft power in much of the developing world will also take a huge hit, as NGOs and aid suppliers quickly turn to countries like China and Russia to fill the void left behind by USAID.