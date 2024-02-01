House passes bipartisan tax cut package with expanded child tax credit

Washington DC - The US House on Wednesday passed a $78-billion tax cut package which includes tax breaks for businesses as well as an expanded child tax credit.

The legislation, dubbed the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024, passed 357-70 with strong bipartisan support.

The bill passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee on January 19 in a 40-3 vote and got the backing of House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, on Wednesday.

The measure would restore full and immediate deductions for businesses to buy new equipment and machinery and engage in domestic research and development, which some Republicans argued would make the US more competitive against China.

The bill also increases the child tax credit for low-income families, which is currently set at $2,000 per child – but is not entirely refundable.

Under the Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act, the amount of refundable credit goes up to $1,800 for 2023 returns, $1,900 for 2024, and $2,000 for 2025.

The increases fall short of the child tax credit with monthly payments extended under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan in 2021. Before the program was allowed to end, returns were $3,600 annually for children under age six and $3,000 for children ages six to 17.