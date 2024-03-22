House passes government funding bill in race against time to avoid shutdown

Washington DC - The US House voted Friday to approve a sprawling $1.2 trillion package to fund the government, kicking off a race against the clock in the Senate to ensure the lights stay on past a midnight deadline.

Party leaders in the upper chamber were scrambling to agree on a sped-up timeline to green-light the legislation, with just hours left to avert a shutdown of several federal agencies, including defense and homeland security.



But the legislation has already been delayed by six months in a Congress which is divided almost evenly between the parties, and has been deadlocked by policy and spending disputes.

Party leaders fear the Senate may struggle to rubber-stamp the House vote before the midnight deadline, with arcane procedural rules threatening to push the action into the weekend.

The House Republicans' right flank was angered by a lack of stricter border security provisions in the package, as well as the spending figure and the elevated speed with which the deal has been negotiated.

Marjorie Taylor Greene filed a motion to oust Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, accusing him of offering too many concessions to Democrats.

The far-right Georgia representative called the funding measure "an atrocious attack on the American people" in an excoriating floor speech.