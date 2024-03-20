Marjorie Taylor Greene slams Republicans over bipartisan deal: "House of hypocrites"

Washington DC - As the House of Representatives celebrates their bipartisan agreement that averted a government shutdown, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene stepped in to kill their joy.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has expressed her frustration with her party after the House reached an agreement on a spending bill. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to The Independent, MTG shared her frustration after House Speaker Mike Johnson announced that an agreement was made regarding Department of Homeland Security appropriations.

Greene criticized her Republican colleagues for breaking "the precious rules of the Republican Conference," noting that she and other House members weren't permitted to read the bill in full.

"We can't even read these thousands of pages before we have to vote on them," she told the outlet.

"Well, we're now back to the house of hypocrites that I'm so sick and tired of."

In a lengthy social media post shared on Monday, Greene expressed issues with the bill containing more funding for Ukraine, which she has staunchly opposed since Russia invaded the country in 2022.