House Republicans move to reinforce Pentagon ban on drag shows

Washington DC - House Republicans want to bar drag shows in the US military, seeking to codify a ban already enforced by the Defense Department.

The House Armed Services Committee passed an amendment proposed by Republican Representative Matt Gaetz to ban funding for drag shows in the US military. © ollage: ALEX WONG / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & ALEX HALADA / AFP

Members of the House Armed Services Committee voted 33-26 to adopt an amendment proposed by Florida Representative Matt Gaetz – who was investigated over alleged sex trafficking– to prohibit funding for drag performances in a draft of the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"I think it's time for us to do something to make our voice known that we will not let this happen in the US military – woke ideology and the drag queen shows have no place in our military, zero, bupkis. That is not the way to recruit people," said Missouri Representative Mark Alford.

The Pentagon has already banned such performances across its bases and ships following GOP outcry.

Earlier this month, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and General Mark Milley canceled a drag show at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.