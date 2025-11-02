Houstonians speak out on dire risk of losing food aid during government shutdown: "I can't eat"

Houston, Texas - Approximately one in eight Americans receive food stamp benefits from the US government , a program at risk of losing its funding as of Saturday due to the ongoing shutdown.

Eric Dunham approaches to receive a free lunch bag from business owner Nhan Ngo (l.) and volunteers Rashida Mize (r.) and Jennifer Unger at Petit Beignets and Tapioca Restaurant in Houston, Texas, on November 1, 2025. © Mark Felix / AFP

One such beneficiary is Eric Dunham, a 36-year-old man who became disabled after an accident and needs help from the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to live.

"If I don't get food stamps, I can't eat," Dunham told AFP, explaining that after all his expenses, he has just $24 left over per month.

"That's it," the father of two teenagers said. "The rest goes to child support."

Since the federal government shuttered on October 1 due to ongoing budget disagreements between Republicans and Democrats in Congress, President Donald Trump's administration has announced it would no longer be able to fund SNAP as of Saturday – the first cessation since the program began six decades ago.

A federal judge stepped in Friday and ordered the government to use emergency funds to keep SNAP running, and Trump said he aimed to comply. But many recipients have had their aid disrupted amid the bureaucratic tug-of-war.

Dunham – who works in the service industry, though in a reduced capacity since his accident – was able to receive some sandwiches and drinks on Saturday afternoon distributed by Petit Beignets and Tapioca, a restaurant in northwest Houston.

"There's a lot of layoffs going around, and on top of that, we have the government shutdown and the SNAP benefits – nobody knew what was going to happen, and I made sandwiches for someone who comes and has SNAP benefits, and at least can have one meal for sure," the restaurant's owner Nhan Ngo (37) said.

Though Dunham could not use his SNAP card to repay Ngo, he gave him a surprise hug as a show of thanks.