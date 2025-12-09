Human Rights Watch urges US allies to condemn "unlawful" boat strikes

Washington DC - Human Rights Watch called on allies of the US on Tuesday to speak out against a series of "unlawful" strikes on what Washington says were drug smuggling boats in the Caribbean.

Human Rights Watch has urged US allies to condemn Washington's "unlawful" boat strikes, which have sparked accusations of war crimes. © Collage: HANDOUT / US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH'S X ACCOUNT / AFP

More than 80 people have been killed in the Trump administration's months-long campaign against supposed drug traffickers.

US authorities have not provided specific evidence that the targeted boats were ferrying drugs.

Governments that partner with the US on counternarcotics efforts should assess whether intelligence sharing "risks making them complicit in the strikes," the advocacy group said in a statement, labeling the attacks "unlawful extrajudicial killings."

"The rules-based international order depends on countries speaking out against violations, even when they're committed by powerful friends," said Sarah Yager, Human Rights Watch's Washington director.

The group listed Canada, Britain, France, and the Netherlands among countries it said should be more vocal in condemning the campaign, which has divided lawmakers on Capitol Hill and put pressure on top officials.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has distanced himself from an operation in which a second strike hit survivors of an initial attack on an alleged drug-smuggling boat in the Caribbean.

The White House said a US admiral acting under Hegseth ordered the follow-up attack.

Human Rights Watch said that France, Britain, and the Netherlands "have significant influence in the Caribbean" and should "perform due diligence and evaluate their maritime cooperation" with Washington's military campaign.