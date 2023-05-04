Iowa Republicans pass bill to weaken child labor protections
Des Moines, Iowa - Iowa Republicans on Wednesday passed a bill out of the state legislature that would significantly weaken child labor protections.
Iowa lawmakers gave final approval to SF 542 after fierce debate, bringing the state one step closer to rolling back protections for teens in the workforce.
The bill would increase the number of hours teens can work on school days from four to six. They would be allowed to labor until 9:00 PM during the school year and 11:00 PM during the summer break.
The legislation would also expand the fields in which minors could legally work to include dangerous industries like roofing, demolition, and manufacturing for 16 and 17-year-olds who get a waiver from state agencies.
Some 14 and 15-year-olds would be allowed to work in previously prohibited areas like industrial laundry services and freezers and meat coolers.
The bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants but not in bars, so long as they receive written permission from a parent or guardian.
Iowa Democrats fight to amend the child labor bill
Democrats fought to make key amendments to the original version of the bill, which passed out of the state Senate in April.
The changes include a requirement that two adult employees be present when teens are serving alcohol, and that parents and the Iowa Civil Rights Commission be informed of any reports of harassment of minors.
Iowa labor groups have condemned the bill, with many pointing out it disadvantages children from lower-income households.
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP