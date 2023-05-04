Iowa Republicans pass bill to weaken child labor protections

Des Moines, Iowa - Iowa Republicans on Wednesday passed a bill out of the state legislature that would significantly weaken child labor protections.

The Iowa state legislature has given the green light to a bill that would roll back key child protection laws. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Iowa lawmakers gave final approval to SF 542 after fierce debate, bringing the state one step closer to rolling back protections for teens in the workforce.

The bill would increase the number of hours teens can work on school days from four to six. They would be allowed to labor until 9:00 PM during the school year and 11:00 PM during the summer break.

The legislation would also expand the fields in which minors could legally work to include dangerous industries like roofing, demolition, and manufacturing for 16 and 17-year-olds who get a waiver from state agencies.

Some 14 and 15-year-olds would be allowed to work in previously prohibited areas like industrial laundry services and freezers and meat coolers.

The bill would allow 16 and 17-year-olds to serve alcohol in restaurants but not in bars, so long as they receive written permission from a parent or guardian.