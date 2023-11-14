Jacob Chansley, Capitol rioter and "QAnon Shaman," files paperwork to run for Congress

Phoenix, Arizona - Jacob Chansley, who became one of the most recognized symbols of the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot, has filed paperwork to represent Arizonans in Congress .

Referred to as the "QAnon Shaman," Chansley shot to the national spotlight with his horned headdress and face paint as a member of the pro-Donald Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol after the ex-president's 2020 election loss.

Chansley was sentenced in November 2021 to 41 months behind bars for his role in the riot, including leaving a threatening note for then-vice president Mike Pence. He has since apologized for his role in the insurrection.

Now, the disgraced "shaman" has taken steps to reenter the Capitol in a wholly new context – as a US representative for Arizona.

Chansley submitted paperwork last week signaling his intent to appear on the 2024 ballot with the Libertarian Party to represent Arizona's eighth congressional district, which covers parts of Maricopa and Yavapai counties.

The 2024 race for the district is open after incumbent Representative Debbie Lesko, a Republican, said she would not seek reelection.