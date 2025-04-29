Harvard shares report on antisemitism and Islamophobia amid Trump's attacks

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Harvard University task forces charged with investigating claims of antisemitism, and anti-Arab and Muslim hate reported Tuesday that such prejudice had taken root on campus, urging the college to champion the fight against bigotry.

Harvard, with other prestigious US universities, has been accused by President Donald Trump of turning a blind eye to campus antisemitism in the wake of Hamas's October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, and the retaliatory genocidal campaign in Gaza.

US universities, including Harvard, were at the forefront of vocal protests against Israel's military onslaught, as well as sometimes tense counter-demonstrations.

In response, Trump has sought to take control of college curricula and staffing as well as slash funding, while deporting foreign student activists associated with the pro-Palestinian movement.

A task force report on antisemitism and anti-Israel bias said both had "been fomented, practiced, and tolerated not only at Harvard but also within academia more widely."

The report, which heard from hundreds of students and staff at dozens of listening sessions, urged the university's leadership "to become champions in the fight against anti-Semitism and anti-Israeli bias."

A separate task force on combating anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias found "a deep-seated sense of fear among students, staff, and faculty."

"Muslims, Palestinians, Arab Christians, and others of Arab descent as well as pro-Palestinian allies described a state of uncertainty, abandonment, threat, and isolation, and a pervasive climate of intolerance," the report said.