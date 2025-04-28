US kills over 60 people in horrific attack on Yemeni detention center for African migrants

Saada, Yemen - A US airstrike on a detention center for African migrants in Yemen has killed at least 68 people and injured 47 others, the country's Houthi movement said on Monday.

A US attack destroyed a building housing African migrants, killing at least 68 peoeple. © REUTERS

US Central Command, responsible for all military operations in the Middle East, has not issued any comment.

Houthi-controlled ministries said 115 migrants were being detained at the site in Saada province at the time of the early morning attack.

The rebel-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported rescue and emergency teams are facing difficulties "due to the massive destruction caused by the American strike on the detention center."

The report also said that one of the missiles did not explode upon impact at the targeted location, and that specialized teams are handling it with extreme caution.

The Interior Ministry of the Houthi government condemned "the heinous crime committed by the American aggression by targeting the shelter center for irregular migrants."

The ministry said that the facility was under the supervision of the UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Red Cross, "and was housing 115 migrants, all of African nationalities."

Migrants, especially from Ethiopia, often travel through war-wracked Yemen on a dangerous journey to Saudi Arabia, where they hope to find work and a better life.