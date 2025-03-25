Judge blocks DOGE from three key federal agencies
Washington DC - US District Judge Deborah Boardman has blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing private information at three key federal agencies.
Boardman issued an injunction on DOGE from accessing the confidential data of Americans at the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Education (DOE), and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).
The move comes after a coalition of unions sued multiple government agencies for breaching privacy rules by giving DOGE access to personal data.
"Congress's concern back then was that 'every detail of our personal lives can be assembled instantly for use by a single bureaucrat or institution,'" Boardman wrote in the ruling.
She is referring to the Privacy Act of 1974, which puts strict rules in place to limit how government departments can share personal data between them.
"No matter how important or urgent the President's DOGE agenda may be, federal agencies must execute it in accordance with the law," Boardman stated. "That likely did not happen in this case."
Boardman previously blocked the Trump administration's attempt to do away with birthright citizenship in the US, citing "conflicts with the plain language of the 14th Amendment."
Elon Musk's DOGE faces legal challenges
The block on the Treasury, DOE, and OPM is not alone, as courts across the country have questioned DOGE's authority and whether it should have access to private and confidential data.
Earlier in March, a district judge ruled that DOGE and Musk had "likely" violated the constitution when they took an axe to the US Agency for International Development (USAID).
Similarly, US District Judge Ellen Hollander last week blocked DOGE from accessing personal data at the Social Security Administration (SSA), referring to it as a "fishing expedition."
Cover photo: AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images