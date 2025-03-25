Judge blocks DOGE from three key federal agencies

Washington DC - US District Judge Deborah Boardman has blocked Elon Musk 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing private information at three key federal agencies .

Elon Musk's DOGE has been blocked from accessing Americans' private data at three key federal agencies. © AFP/Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Boardman issued an injunction on DOGE from accessing the confidential data of Americans at the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Education (DOE), and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The move comes after a coalition of unions sued multiple government agencies for breaching privacy rules by giving DOGE access to personal data.

"Congress's concern back then was that 'every detail of our personal lives can be assembled instantly for use by a single bureaucrat or institution,'" Boardman wrote in the ruling.

She is referring to the Privacy Act of 1974, which puts strict rules in place to limit how government departments can share personal data between them.

"No matter how important or urgent the President's DOGE agenda may be, federal agencies must execute it in accordance with the law," Boardman stated. "That likely did not happen in this case."

Boardman previously blocked the Trump administration's attempt to do away with birthright citizenship in the US, citing "conflicts with the plain language of the 14th Amendment."