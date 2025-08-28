Louisiana Republicans want parts of Voting Rights Act scrapped in electoral maps case

Washington DC - Louisiana is urging the Supreme Court to overturn key parts of the Voting Rights Act and to bar consideration of race in redistricting.

People gather outside of the US Supreme Court following arguments heard in Louisiana v. Callais on March 24, 2025. © IMAGO / Imagn Images

In a legal brief filed Wednesday, the Republican-led state asked the high court to overturn the 1986 Thornburg v. Gingles decision, which establishes a legal test for the drawing of majority-minority electoral districts. The intent is to prevent the dilution of Black and brown communities' voting power.

"Race-based redistricting is fundamentally contrary to our Constitution," the state's filing argues.

"Louisiana’s experience suggests that Gingles cannot be reformed and should be overruled."

The state previously defended its maps, which it redrew after it was ruled their 2020 map discriminated against Black voters, but is now declining to do so.

Louisiana – about one-third of whose population is Black – currently has two majority-Black congressional districts out of six total.

The state's maps developed in the 2020 redistricting cycle only had one Black-majority district. They were ordered to redraw the electoral lines in accordance with the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA) – landmark legislation designed to curb efforts to disenfranchise voters of color.

A group of litigants describing themselves as "non-African-American voters" later filed suit arguing that Louisiana's new map relies primarily on race and violates the US Constitution's Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. A panel of federal judges ruled 2-1 in their favor.