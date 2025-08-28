Louisiana Republicans want parts of Voting Rights Act scrapped in electoral maps case
Washington DC - Louisiana is urging the Supreme Court to overturn key parts of the Voting Rights Act and to bar consideration of race in redistricting.
In a legal brief filed Wednesday, the Republican-led state asked the high court to overturn the 1986 Thornburg v. Gingles decision, which establishes a legal test for the drawing of majority-minority electoral districts. The intent is to prevent the dilution of Black and brown communities' voting power.
"Race-based redistricting is fundamentally contrary to our Constitution," the state's filing argues.
"Louisiana’s experience suggests that Gingles cannot be reformed and should be overruled."
The state previously defended its maps, which it redrew after it was ruled their 2020 map discriminated against Black voters, but is now declining to do so.
Louisiana – about one-third of whose population is Black – currently has two majority-Black congressional districts out of six total.
The state's maps developed in the 2020 redistricting cycle only had one Black-majority district. They were ordered to redraw the electoral lines in accordance with the 1965 Voting Rights Act (VRA) – landmark legislation designed to curb efforts to disenfranchise voters of color.
A group of litigants describing themselves as "non-African-American voters" later filed suit arguing that Louisiana's new map relies primarily on race and violates the US Constitution's Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. A panel of federal judges ruled 2-1 in their favor.
Louisiana leans on Supreme Court affirmative action decision
An opposing brief filed Wednesday by Black voters represented by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the ACLU calls the VRA the "crown jewel of civil rights legislation."
"The notion that the sun has set on the need for race-conscious remedial redistricting is contrary to both the fact of ongoing discrimination in Louisiana and the text and purpose of Section 2 [of the VRA]," they wrote.
Louisiana Republicans hope the Supreme Court's June 2023 decision to strike down affirmative action in college and university admissions will serve as a precedent in their favor.
"These violations of basic equal protection principles ended race-based admissions programs. They should also end race-based redistricting," the state's Wednesday brief reads.
"The invidious classifications underlying race-based redistricting present the last significant battle in defense of our 'color blind' Constitution."
Arguments in the Louisiana case are scheduled to take place on October 15.
