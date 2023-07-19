New Denver mayor unveils bold plan to fight homelessness emergency

Denver, Colorado - Less than 24 hours after being sworn in, new Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said he was declaring an emergency to combat growing homelessness in the city.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has announced plans to provide housing to 1,000 people as the homelessness crisis in the city intensifies. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Johnston said the goal of the emergency declaration is to get 1,000 people access to housing by the end of the year.

The declaration will make it easier to mobilize city resources to achieve his goals, he said.

Johnston made the bold promise to end street homelessness in the city in his first four-year term in office. The primary mechanism then-candidate Johnston said he would employ to achieve that was "micro-communities" of tiny homes.

A major expansion of the non-profit Colorado Village Collaborative’s tiny home village model, Johnston’s communities would have 10 to 20 tiny homes, community bathrooms and kitchen facilities, and space for onsite mental health and housing support services.

Johnston was eyeing public land for the communities but did provide any specific locations while on the campaign trail.